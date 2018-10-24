Tin for Ten: Another Record Breaking Pledge Drive

Over twenty enthusiastic volunteer DJs showed their commitment to our “tin” anniversary by donning silver tutus, metallic suits and even a glittery stuffed cobra during the 2018 Pledge Drive on Friday, October 5th. KUCB 89.7FM launched the service in October of 2008, and since then, KUCB has become the one-stop resource for community news, events information, local sports coverage, and entertainment.

The latter was ever-present during our eleventh pledge drive, which began at 12 A.M. with DJ’s Mike Hanson and Josh Good. They opened the drive with a blend of raucous tunes to keep our late-night listeners awake and grooving. The following day was filled with dancing, joke telling and even a puppet show all simulcast on Channel 8 TV for all to see.

Thanks to the many generous donations from our supporters both far and near, we are pleased to announce that we broke all previous records and raised almost $34,000! We are grateful to everyone who donated, at any level. Our list of members includes former KUCB staff and board members, friends and families of our volunteers, and many beloved Unalaska residents, past and present. We’d like to thank each and every one of you.

There are a few organizations that really stepped up and made our event a success. The Grand Aleutian Hotel welcomed volunteers for a mobile bidding station next to Pyramid coffee, drawing in hotel guests and those hard at work and unable to stop by the station. The Museum of the Aleutians also joined in the fun later in the afternoon and DJ Carlos Tayag broadcasted live for the premiere of their new exhibit.

Additionally, Alaska Airlines provided a plane ticket for our membership drawing. Safeway, Alaska Ship Supply, and Gas N Go donated food and drinks for the event. The Qawalangin Tribe supported both our "tin" theme and the earth by offering up aluminum recycling throughout the event.

Mac Enterprises dropped by during the late night hours to offer up even more incentives: signature mugs for new members. OptimERA donated thousands of dollars of wi-fi credit to give out as membership promotions. In addition, several corporations also gave significant cash contributions to support the cause: Aleutian Expeditors, Aleutian Aerial, Aleutian Chiropractic, and Industrial Resources, Inc. each donated $1,000. The Unisea Hospitality Division donated $1000 PLUS $1400 in matching employee pledges. Again, we can’t thank our generous community enough.

Last but not least, a special thanks to Brian Spetz for working with us on this year’s sweatshirt, which has been our most popular in years!

In all, nearly 200 people contributed in support of community media in Unalaska, and we couldn't provide our programs and services without you! Funds raised during this event will help us keep KUCB 89.7 FM up and running, along with local repeater service of KSKA and our website.