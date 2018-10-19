Tayag Sworn In As School Board Member, Kelty Elected President

In a post-election shake-up, Unalaska's school board has a new member and a new president.

Carlos Tayag was sworn in Thursday after winning seat A with 86 percent of the vote in this month's local election.

"Thank you, I'm excited," said Tayag, taking an oath administered by Superintendent John Conwell.

Conwell praised Tayag's work as a youth programming coordinator for the city's Department of Parks, Culture, and Recreation — and recalled his first meeting with Tayag years ago.

"I think we dragged [him] into a student assistants team meeting, and my first impression was: 'We've got to figure out a way to get him working for the school,'" said Conwell. "But this is probably the next best thing — to have him on the school board, helping us with our vision and policies."

Tayag replaces longtime board member and former president Tammy Fowler Pound, who did not seek reelection.

Mayor Frank Kelty was tapped as the new president after defeating Fernando Barrera in a 3-2 vote by the newly seated board.

Off-island for medical treatment, Kelty did not vote, although he later called in to the meeting and accepted the presidency.

"Thank you, school board members, for your confidence in me," said Kelty.

Cherry Tan was also unanimously elected as clerk/treasurer.

The board's next regular meeting is Nov. 16.