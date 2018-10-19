Tayag Sworn In As School Board Member, Kelty Elected President

By 59 minutes ago

Carlos Tayag (right) was sworn in Thursday as a member of the Unalaska City School District's board of education. His term expires in October of 2021.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

In a post-election shake-up, Unalaska's school board has a new member and a new president.

Carlos Tayag was sworn in Thursday after winning seat A with 86 percent of the vote in this month's local election.

"Thank you, I'm excited," said Tayag, taking an oath administered by Superintendent John Conwell.

Conwell praised Tayag's work as a youth programming coordinator for the city's Department of Parks, Culture, and Recreation — and recalled his first meeting with Tayag years ago.

"I think we dragged [him] into a student assistants team meeting, and my first impression was: 'We've got to figure out a way to get him working for the school,'" said Conwell. "But this is probably the next best thing — to have him on the school board, helping us with our vision and policies."

Tayag replaces longtime board member and former president Tammy Fowler Pound, who did not seek reelection.

Mayor Frank Kelty was tapped as the new president after defeating Fernando Barrera in a 3-2 vote by the newly seated board.

Off-island for medical treatment, Kelty did not vote, although he later called in to the meeting and accepted the presidency.

"Thank you, school board members, for your confidence in me," said Kelty.

Cherry Tan was also unanimously elected as clerk/treasurer. 

The board's next regular meeting is Nov. 16.

Tags: 
News
SCHOOL BOARD
Education
UCSD
ELECTION

Related Content

Unalaska Municipal Election 2018: Final Results

By Oct 5, 2018
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

City Councilor Shari Coleman has defeated Vincent Tutiakoff Sr. by 11 votes to retain seat G.

That result comes after election officials canvassed absentee and outstanding ballots on Friday morning.

Councilors are expected to certify all of the final election results at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

CITY COUNCIL SEAT F

  • Alejandro "Bong" Tungul: 337 votes (77.8%)
  • Write-ins, blank ballots, and over-and under-voted ballots: 96

CITY COUNCIL SEAT G

UCSD Celebrates Record Enrollment, Strong PEAKS Test Scores

By Oct 1, 2018
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Enrollment is up to a record high at the Unalaska City School District.

Superintendent John Conwell recently announced that 417 students are studying at the island's schools.

That's nine more than at this time last year — and 42 more than in fiscal year 2016, when the district struggled with an unexplained dip.

"It appears that our enrollment has stabilized and may even be growing some," said Conwell at the school board's Sept. 20 meeting. "I'd love to see us [stay] above 415 this year. That would be a record for us."

Unalaska Teens May Face Charges After July Incident Involving Handgun

By Aug 28, 2018
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Authorities are deciding whether to file charges against two Unalaska teenagers who allegedly used a handgun to threaten another teen in July.  

The incident was first reported to adults on Thursday.

While a press release from the Department of Public Safety described it as "disturbing," Acting Director Jennifer Shockley has declined to share specifics.

She did say that no one was physically injured and there are no threats against local schools.