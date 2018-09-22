School Board Seat A: Carlos Tayag

Carlos Tayag has been a resident and active community member in Unalaska since October of 2013. Tayag moved to Unalaska from his hometown of Des Moines, Washington to continue his career in parks and recreation with the City of Unalaska’s Department of Parks, Culture, and Recreation, where he currently works as the Teen and Leisure Program Coordinator for the department. Tayag also serves locally on the board of directors for Unalaska Community Broadcasting and Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence (USAFV).

Tayag has 16 years of experience working in the fields of parks & recreation and youth and community services. Most notably, he spent eight years working for the Highline School District, located just south of Seattle in various positions for the district's outdoor education programs at Waskowitz Outdoor School. In his personal time, Tayag enjoys cooking, reading, writing, soccer, and traveling to exciting places. He is also the owner of The Pirate Chef Company where he cooks and caters for local events and teaches cooking classes.

Tayag has a passion for knowledge and believes that education can come from many places and experiences. He believes that access to a proper education as well as diverse learning opportunities are essential rights of all people. Tayag considers leadership by ordinary citizens necessary for a healthy, supportive community. He hopes to inspire Unalaskans to share their passions and their voices to make our community, and by extension the world, a place of opportunity, acceptance, and compassion.