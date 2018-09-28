Rachel's Challenge Brings Anti-Bullying Message to Unalaska

UCSD started off the school year by bringing a program called Rachel's Challenge to Unalaska. The program is aimed to help stop bullying, violence, and alienation in schools. UCSD students in grades 7-12 participated in two days of training, with the goal of encouraging connection between students, faculty, staff and the community.

The program was named for Rachel Scott, the first person killed in the Columbine High School shooting on April 20, 1999. Her family created a non profit with the mission of making schools safer, more connected places.

USAFV's M. Lynn Crane invited several Rachel's Challenge participants to be her guests on an episode of Happy Healthy Unalaska this month. Listen for Happy Healthy Unalaska on KUCB Radio, on the last Friday of every month at noon, repeating that Saturday at 4 PM.