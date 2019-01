The Unalaska girls' basketball team will play their first games of the 2017-2018 season this week.

Last year, under Coach Casey Clausius the team qualified for the state championship for the first time in decades. Clausius sat down with KUCB to recap last season and share his expectations for this year.

You can catch live coverage of the girls' games against King Cove Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m.