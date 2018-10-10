Local Election Brings 21.5% Voter Turnout

The 2018 municipal election brought 433 voters to the polls, according to City Clerk Marjie Veeder.
The Unalaska City Council has certified the results of last week's municipal election, which brought 433 voters to the polls.

"We had a 21.5 percent voter turnout, which was lower than last year by about 10 percent," said City Clerk Marjie Veeder.

Despite that decline, Veeder said the 2018 turnout was on par with other recent elections featuring only one contested race and no ballot initiatives.

She suggested the 2017 ballot may have prompted higher turnout because it included three contested races, as well as a ballot measure to increase sales tax on alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana.

This year's election came to a close Tuesday night when councilors unanimously certified the final results and witnessed the swearing-in of reelected members Shari Coleman and Alejandro "Bong" Tungul.

The school board is expected to swear in member-elect Carlos Tayag next week.

