This October, KUCB is celebrating its 10th anniversary as Unalaska's public radio station.

We grew from a telephone-transmitted repeater outlet to a full-service local radio station in 2008. During our recent pledge drive, we celebrated that switch with help from our staff, board members, volunteer deejays, and listeners.

Below, you can listen to our radio story about the station's history, as well watch our video recap of the 2018 pledge drive.