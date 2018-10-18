Key Afghan Police Chief Dies in Kandahar Shooting; Top U.S. General Escapes Uninjured

Gen. Abdul Raziq, a police leader and key U.S. ally, has died in an attack on senior officials who were meeting at the governor's palace in Kandahar Thursday. The meeting included Gen. Austin Scott Miller, commander of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan, who escaped unharmed.

The attack also wounded three Americans; it has been claimed by the Taliban.

"General Miller is uninjured. We are being told the area is secure. Initial reports also say the attacker is dead," said Col. Knut Peters, a Resolute Support mission spokesman, in an email to NPR.

The shooting broke out at the end of a meeting between Miller, Raziq, and other officials who were discussing how to maintain security during Afghanistan's parliamentary elections, scheduled for Saturday.

The Americans were wounded in the cross-fire after gunfire erupted at the palace, Peters said. Details about their condition are not available; they include one serviceman, a civilian, and a military contractor.

"The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed powerful provincial police chief Abdul Raziq," Jennifer Glasse reports from Kabul for NPR's Newscast. "He was seen as crucial to the security of Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban where the group continued to have a presence. Raziq was also criticized for alleged torture and running illegal prisons."

Raziq, 39, had survived dozens of attempts on his life. And despite charges of people being tortured or killed while in police custody, he remained a powerful U.S. ally.

In addition to Raziq, intelligence chief Abdul Momin was also killed in the attack, Glasse reports, citing Kandahar's deputy governor Agha Lala Dastageri. There are also reports that the region's provincial governor, Zalmay Wesa, has died of wounds suffered in the attack; Dastageri would neither confirm nor deny those reports to NPR.

NATO is calling it an "Afghan-on-Afghan" incident; the Associated Press says the officials were "killed by their own guards" in the attack.

The violence struck one day after a bomb killed politician Abdul Jabar Qahraman — the 10th candidate to die in the past two months, Al Jazeera reports. That attack, in which an explosive was reportedly planted in Qahraman's office in Helmand province, was also claimed by the Taliban, which is boycotting the parliamentary elections.

