Injured Diver Medevaced After Accident Near False Pass

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued an injured diver last week after he was briefly trapped against the seafloor near False Pass.

Officials say the man was diving on a shipwreck Thursday afternoon when a piece of wreckage broke loose and pinned down 65 feet below the surface.

The diver was able to free himself after several minutes, and the accident was reported by the dive tender vessel Makushin Bay.

The Coast Guard sent a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to hoist the man from the vessel and transport him to Cold Bay for medical treatment.