KUCB KIAL Unalaska Community Broadcasting

Injured Diver Medevaced After Accident Near False Pass

By 1 hour ago

An Air Station Kodiak helicopter crew hoists an injured diver from the vessel Makushin Bay. The man was briefly trapped against the seafloor about nine miles northeast of False Pass.
Credit United States Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued an injured diver last week after he was briefly trapped against the seafloor near False Pass.

Officials say the man was diving on a shipwreck Thursday afternoon when a piece of wreckage broke loose and pinned down 65 feet below the surface.

The diver was able to free himself after several minutes, and the accident was reported by the dive tender vessel Makushin Bay.

The Coast Guard sent a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to hoist the man from the vessel and transport him to Cold Bay for medical treatment.

Tags: 
News
U.S. COAST GUARD
FALSE PASS
DIVING
RESCUE

Related Content

Wildlife Officials Race To Trap Rogue Rat On St. Paul Island

By 23 hours ago
John Ryan / KUCB

 

A rat is loose on St. Paul Island. And that’s a big deal because the Pribilof Islands have always been rat free.

Steve Delehanty, Refuge Manager for the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge, says rats bring significant economic and environmental concerns.

“They damage people’s property. They damage food storage. They damage ship and boat electronics. They damage wildlife,” Delehanty said. “They eat birds, they eat bird eggs, they eat chicks. They can also transmit diseases.”

Unalaska Man Charged In Community's Second Recent Incident Involving Threats Of Gun Violence

By Sep 15, 2018
Berett Wilber/KUCB

Police have arrested an Unalaska man and confiscated several firearms from his home in the community's second recent incident involving threats of gun violence.

The Department of Public Safety took James Greene, 26, into custody Monday — the same day he allegedly threatened to harm at least two people during a domestic situation that spilled into public spaces.

Absentee Voting Underway For Unalaska's October Election

By Sep 12, 2018
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Absentee voting starts Wednesday for Unalaska's municipal election.

On Oct. 2, voters will decide two seats on the City Council and one spot on the school board.

In the race for council seat G, incumbent Shari Coleman is vying for reelection against Vincent Tutiakoff Sr.

Meanwhile, both Alejandro "Bong" Tungul and Carlos Tayag are running unopposed — Tungul for council seat F, and Tayag for school board seat A.