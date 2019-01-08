IFHS Executive Director Resigns For A Job Closer To His Family

After less than a year and half on the job, James Kaech has resigned as executive director of the Iliuliuk Family & Health Services (IFHS).

Kaech submitted his letter of resignation to the clinic’s board of directors on Dec. 22.

“I just wanted to be closer to family and grandkids,” Kaech said. “I’m here to support in any way I can, as the long as the board or anybody in the community [wants me]. People have my cell phone and I’ll still have the same number, so feel free to give me a call if you need anything.”

Kaech has accepted a job as Vice President of Operations at the Corvallis Clinic in Corvallis, Oregon.

His last day in Unalaska is Feb 22, but he says he’s offered long term remote help to IFHS’s board of directors.

“Normally when you leave, it’s done but I understand how hard it is to recruit and I understand the challenges that are happening at IFHS and so I offered that,” Kaech said.

The clinic had three interim directors before Kaech started in Aug. 2017.

During Kaech’s time at IFHS, the clinic received Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) certification for the first time; changed electronic medical records systems; switched to Synergy Billing; and is working to fully integrate services with APIA.

Right now, Kaech says the clinic’s board of directors is working to figure out a long term plan for finding his replacement.

Their next regular meeting is Jan. 16 at 5:15 p.m. at the library.