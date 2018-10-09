Hurricane Michael, An 'Extremely Dangerous' Category 4 Storm, Heads Toward Florida

Hurricane Michael has been upgraded to an "extremely dangerous" category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center says.

As of 2:00 a.m. ET, the storm is 180 miles southwest of Panama City, Fl., moving north at 12 mph. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. Additional strengthening is possible today before makes landfall in Florida.

The storm's will move across the northeastern Gulf of Mexico this morning, the NHC says. The agency predicts the center will move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area later today, before moving northeastward across the southeastern U.S. tonight and Thursday and moving off the Mid-Atlantic coast away from the U.S. on Friday.

The hurricane is forecast to be the most destructive storm to hit the Panhandle in decades, with anticipated life-threatening flash floods and high surges of ocean water throughout coastal areas along the Gulf, from Pensacola around the coast to Tampa.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said on Tuesday the storm could bring "total devastation to parts of our state." On a Tuesday press conference, he urged families to evacuate, reminding them of Hurricane Irma — last year's storm linked to 80 deaths in Florida.

On Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to encourage residents to move inland. "THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE to evacuate before conditions start deteriorating within the next few hours," he wrote.

Residents of the Panhandle and Big Bend face enormous predicted storm surges, the likes of which could destroy homes, according to the National Weather Channel. The NHC predicts these coastal regions can expect 9 to 13 feet of storm surge, as the Michael's winds force a wall of water onto the low-lying shore.

