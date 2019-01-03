Following State Championship Run, Unalaska's Boys' Basketball Squad Returns With New Faces

By 35 seconds ago

 

Credit Chrissy Roes/KUCB

The Unalaska boys' basketball team plays their first home games of the 2017-2018 season this week.

Last year, the squad made it to the state championship game ultimately falling to Metlakatla 49-45. Since then, the team graduated 11 seniors and gained a new head coach in Riley Spetz. But it also returns reigning 2A player of the year Trevor Wilson.

Spetz sat down with KUCB to talk about the team and his expectations for the season. 

You can catch live coverage of the boys' games against King Cove Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
News
Basketball
UCSD

Related Content

A Look At Unalaska's '18-'19 Girls' Basketball Team

By 3 hours ago
Courtesy UCSD

The Unalaska girls' basketball team will play their first games of the 2017-2018 season this week.

Last year, under Coach Casey Clausius the team qualified for the state championship for the first time in decades. Clausius sat down with KUCB to recap last season and share his expectations for this year. 

 

You can catch live coverage of the girls' games against King Cove Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m.

Metlakatla Quashes Unalaska's Hopes Of Reclaiming 2A Boys Crown

By Mar 19, 2018
Chrissy Roes/KUCB

Unalaska came up five points short in their attempt to reclaim the 2A boys basketball crown. On Saturday, the team squared off against Metlakatla almost a year after their last meeting, where the Chiefs knocked the Raiders out in the semifinals. The 2017 match-up had a 7-point spread and this year was also close.

In the last four minutes of the 2A title game, Unalaska (16-2) gave up nine points and was unable to score.  The final score was 49-45 Metlakatla. Unalaska finished the season 2nd overall. Carey Boston and Trevor Wilson were named to the state all-tournament team.

Unalaska's Trevor Wilson Nabs Top Basketball Honors

By Mar 15, 2018
Courtesy Karie Wilson

As the Unalaska Raiders seek their second state basketball championship in three years, they have the best 2A player on their side. Trevor Wilson was named first-team all-state and 2A Player of the Year by the Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches.

The junior is honored, but doesn’t take full credit for the accolade.

Raiders Win Regional Basketball Tournaments, Qualifying For State

By Mar 12, 2018
Courtesy of Jim Wilson

The Unalaska Raiders qualified for the state basketball tournament on Friday, after winning the regional championships.

The boys' team crushed Dillingham 68-32 to earn the top seed at state. They’ll face Hooper Bay in the first round.

Boys' Basketball Team Has Lofty Goals for '17-'18 Season

By Jan 11, 2018
Courtesy UCSD

The Unalaska basketball teams play their first home games of the 2017-2018 season this week.

Kent Russell has been coaching the boys' team for 6 years. KUCB sat down with him to discuss last season and what to expect from the program this year.

You can catch the boys' first home game Friday at 6:30 p.m. against defending 2A state champions Petersburg.