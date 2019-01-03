Following State Championship Run, Unalaska's Boys' Basketball Squad Returns With New Faces

The Unalaska boys' basketball team plays their first home games of the 2017-2018 season this week.

Last year, the squad made it to the state championship game ultimately falling to Metlakatla 49-45. Since then, the team graduated 11 seniors and gained a new head coach in Riley Spetz. But it also returns reigning 2A player of the year Trevor Wilson.

Spetz sat down with KUCB to talk about the team and his expectations for the season.

You can catch live coverage of the boys' games against King Cove Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.