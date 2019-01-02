Congressional Leaders Get Briefing On Border As Impacts Of Partial Shutdown Grow

President Trump reiterated his demand for a border wall at a meeting of his Cabinet Wednesday, saying the border "is like a sieve" and that adding drones and technology are not enough.

Ahead of a briefing for congressional leaders at the White House in the afternoon, Trump said the government "is in a shutdown because Democrats refuse to fund border security." But Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill have previously supported $1.3 billion for border security, an amount far less than the $5 billion the president has insisted on, and Democrats have refused to accede to Trump's demand for funding specifically for building a border wall.

Trump said Democrats are playing politics with the issue "because they have an eye on 2020."

Trump repeated his call for a physical wall. "Everything else is bells and whistles," he said. "I know more about drones than anybody. I know about every form of safety that you can have. It's all good but it's just very minor compared to the power of a wall."

Trump said he would keep the government in a partial shutdown "for as long as it takes," adding, "I think the people of the country think I'm right."

But a recent NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll had a different finding. By a 21-point margin — 57 percent to 36 percent — Americans think the president should compromise on the wall to avoid a government shutdown, rather than stand firm.

Other members of the administration chimed in during the Cabinet meeting, with praise for Trump's stance. Vice President Mike Pence said "I want to thank you for the strong stand you have taken on border security," adding the administration "is ready to deal, we have an offer on the table."

Lending it an air of drama, Wednesday's briefing for congressional leaders is to take place in the White House Situation Room which is normally used for military updates. It is not open to the press.

Expectations for the meeting are low, as the shutdown approaches the two-week mark.

