Community Survey Will Help Shape Library Renovations

The Unalaska Public Library needs help. As part of the renovation, there’s a community survey looking for your feedback on suggestions.

"We've heard from the public about some of the big decisions we need to make for the library building and now we're starting to drill down to a little more detail," said City Librarian Karen Kresh. "What do you mean when you say you wish the library had a coffee shop? Where would you like the computers in the library to be located? Do you want us to have windows that open or do you want the windows not to be able to open?"

If you use the library, you're eligible to complete the survey.

Because the renovation should make the library last another 20 years, Kresh wants to get as much community feedback as possible.

"I don't know if I'll be around then, but the community will still be around so I want to make sure the library is what the community wants and not just what the staff at this moment in time are hoping for," she said.

The survey takes under 10 minutes to complete. Kresh says if you have feedback, now is the time to speak up.

"This is the part of the project where it's the most likely to have an impact," Kresh said. "Later on when we get to choosing furniture and where the outlets are located, it's not as easy to incorporate large scale public input."

All of the responses from the survey will be sent to the library’s consultant.

"Your answers won't go directly to a library staff member," Kresh said. "If there's anything you want to say that you think we may not like, it will bypass us and it will still be collected as part of the data."

The consultant will compile all the responses which will be turned into a report and presented to the city manager and city council. Kresh expects the report will be completed by early February when the library architects are scheduled to be back in town.

The survey is open through Jan. 12.