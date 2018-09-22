City Council Seat G: Shari Coleman

I started working in Alaska in 1994, and moved to Unalaska in 1996. As a native Texan, I had always wanted to live in Alaska, with its truly wide open spaces. Unalaska quickly became home in my heart, even though the initial plan was for two years. I came for the land, but stayed because of the people.

In October 2017, I was elected to City Council Seat G. After serving out the remainder of the term, I am seeking re-election to this seat. I have learned a lot about city government and the legislative process, am fully aware and capable of putting in the time needed to be prepared for each meeting and every decision. I hope to be able to build on what I have learned over the past year to improve my effectiveness as a representative.

Currently I am employed with UniSea, Inc. With a Bachelor of Science degree in Fisheries Management, have worked in the fisheries for well over 20 years in the both the private and public sectors. Not limited to fisheries, I have a wide spectrum of job experiences from teaching high school science to throwing boxes.

Community involvement has been an important part of my life in Unalaska, and helps keep me in touch with what is happening beyond the confines of my workplace. I have been a volunteer with Unalaska Fire and EMS, am a former board member of the Unalaska Chamber of Commerce and Unalaska Community Broadcasting, and currently sit on the Fish & Game Advisory Committee.

I am a property owner and understand the impact that local taxes and utility rates can have on a homeowner. I am also a small business owner, having run Raven’s Way vehicle unlock service since 2012, and recognize the impact that taxes, ordinances and transportation issues can have on successful business ownership.

I enjoy boating, fishing and hiking around the island, and have a great appreciation of all that our spot in the Aleutians offers us. I respect the native culture, embrace our vibrant and diverse population, and believe in responsible stewardship of our natural resources.

For more information visit my website at www.ravenzway.net, or join me on Facebook at Shari Coleman for Unalaska City Council.