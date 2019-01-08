Boys' Basketball Starts Season With Wins Over King Cove

Credit Chrissy Roes / KUCB

Unalaska’s boys’ basketball team (2-0) started the season with two wins over the visiting King Cove T-Jacks.

On Thursday, The T-Jacks led the Raiders by one after the first quarter, but Unalaska slowly pulled away winning the contest 81-62. The Raiders were led in scoring by John Esnardo who scored seven threes in the first half, finishing the night with 25 points.

On Friday, King Cove was plagued by foul trouble. By the end of the final period, the T-Jacks had only four players left on the floor. Unalaska picked up the second win 72-61.

The girls’ (0-2) dropped both their games in King Cove. On Thursday, the Rookies' Elaina Mack outscored the entire Raiders team; she had 50 points. Kayla Villamor led Unalaska with a career high 24 points. King Cove cruised to a comfortable 74-49 victory.

On Friday, the Raiders limited Mack to 20 points. With four minutes to go, Unalaska was trailing the Rookies by 8 but was unable to pull any closer. King Cove picked up the win 50-34.

Both of Unalaska’s basketball teams will travel to the Delta Dean Cummings tournament in Delta Junction Jan. 17-19.

News
SPORTS
Basketball
UCSD

Related Content

Following State Championship Run, Unalaska's Boys' Basketball Squad Returns With New Faces

By Jan 3, 2019
Chrissy Roes / KUCB

 

The Unalaska boys' basketball team plays their first home games of the 2017-2018 season this week.

Last year, the squad made it to the state championship game ultimately falling to Metlakatla 49-45. Since then, the team graduated 11 seniors and gained a new head coach in Riley Spetz. But it also returns reigning 2A player of the year Trevor Wilson.

Spetz sat down with KUCB to talk about the team and his expectations for the season. 

You can catch live coverage of the boys' games against King Cove Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.

A Look At Unalaska's '18-'19 Girls' Basketball Team

By Jan 3, 2019
Courtesy UCSD

The Unalaska girls' basketball team will play their first games of the 2017-2018 season this week.

Last year, under Coach Casey Clausius the team qualified for the state championship for the first time in decades. Clausius sat down with KUCB to recap last season and share his expectations for this year. 

 

You can catch live coverage of the girls' games against King Cove Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m.

Metlakatla Quashes Unalaska's Hopes Of Reclaiming 2A Boys Crown

By Mar 19, 2018
Chrissy Roes/KUCB

Unalaska came up five points short in their attempt to reclaim the 2A boys basketball crown. On Saturday, the team squared off against Metlakatla almost a year after their last meeting, where the Chiefs knocked the Raiders out in the semifinals. The 2017 match-up had a 7-point spread and this year was also close.

In the last four minutes of the 2A title game, Unalaska (16-2) gave up nine points and was unable to score.  The final score was 49-45 Metlakatla. Unalaska finished the season 2nd overall. Carey Boston and Trevor Wilson were named to the state all-tournament team.

Unalaska's Trevor Wilson Nabs Top Basketball Honors

By Mar 15, 2018
Courtesy Karie Wilson

As the Unalaska Raiders seek their second state basketball championship in three years, they have the best 2A player on their side. Trevor Wilson was named first-team all-state and 2A Player of the Year by the Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches.

The junior is honored, but doesn’t take full credit for the accolade.