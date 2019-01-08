Boys' Basketball Starts Season With Wins Over King Cove

Unalaska’s boys’ basketball team (2-0) started the season with two wins over the visiting King Cove T-Jacks.

On Thursday, The T-Jacks led the Raiders by one after the first quarter, but Unalaska slowly pulled away winning the contest 81-62. The Raiders were led in scoring by John Esnardo who scored seven threes in the first half, finishing the night with 25 points.

On Friday, King Cove was plagued by foul trouble. By the end of the final period, the T-Jacks had only four players left on the floor. Unalaska picked up the second win 72-61.

The girls’ (0-2) dropped both their games in King Cove. On Thursday, the Rookies' Elaina Mack outscored the entire Raiders team; she had 50 points. Kayla Villamor led Unalaska with a career high 24 points. King Cove cruised to a comfortable 74-49 victory.

On Friday, the Raiders limited Mack to 20 points. With four minutes to go, Unalaska was trailing the Rookies by 8 but was unable to pull any closer. King Cove picked up the win 50-34.

Both of Unalaska’s basketball teams will travel to the Delta Dean Cummings tournament in Delta Junction Jan. 17-19.