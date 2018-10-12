Bering Sea Crab Season Opens Monday

By 17 minutes ago

A fisherman readies crab pots in Unalaska. The season opens Oct. 15 for red king crab, tanner crab, and snow crab.
Credit Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Bering Sea fishermen head out Monday for the start of the commercial crabbing season.

Despite participating in what has long been considered one the country's most dangerous fisheries, the crab fleet has made major safety strides in the last two decades.

KUCB's Laura Kraegel spoke with Captain Bill Wichrowski of the F/V Summer Bay and Scott Wilwert of the U.S. Coast Guard's fishing vessel safety program about that changing culture.

Crab fishermen can schedule dockside safety exams with Coast Guard's Marine Safety Detachment in Dutch Harbor by calling 907-581-3466.

Tags: 
News
fisheries
CRAB
U.S. COAST GUARD

