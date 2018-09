3 Babies, 2 Adults Stabbed At Queens Day Care

Three infants and two adults were slashed in early morning attack at a day care in Queens, New York, according to police.

Officers who arrived at the house found multiple people with stab wounds, including three babies ranging in age from three days to one month old.

One woman suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso, and a man was stabbed in the leg. The man is the father of one of the injured babies, and the woman was an employee of the day care.

All of the injured were taken to area hospitals in critical but stable condition.

The attack happened shortly before 4 a.m. at a house in the Flushing area of Queens. Nine babies were at the house during the attack, NBC News reports.

A meat cleaver and a butcher knife were recovered at the scene, police told the network.

The suspect is a 52-year-old woman who was found with a self-inflicted slash to her left wrist; she is in police custody. Multiple news outlets reported that she was an employee of the day care.