2018 Municipal Candidates, In Their Own Words

Each year, KUCB offers local candidates the opportunity to tell voters about themselves, their qualifications, and why they are running for office. This year you'll see four names on the ballot for School Board and City Council. Personal statements from the candidates can be found by following the links below:

KUCB's annual Candidates Forum took place on September 19. You can catch a rebroadcast on Channel 8 Television every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8 PM up until the election. Unalaska's Municipal Election will take place on Tuesday, October 2. Polls will be open 8 AM - 8 PM at Unalaska City Hall. Contact the Clerk's Office at 581-1251 for special assistance, or details on voting absentee.